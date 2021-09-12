CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Defensive Struggles Continue as Buckeyes Lose the Ground War Against Oregon

By Caroline Rice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — With three wide receivers racking up over 100 yards each, there’s no question Ohio State has the ability to run a high-powered passing offense. But on the other side of the ball, the Buckeye defense presented issues that certainly could get in the way of their goals this season. Their abilities on offense can only take them so far before poor defensive play hands Ohio State a loss — just like on Saturday against Oregon.

