Recap | #SEAvMIN

By Minnesota United FC
mnufc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Seattle Sounder winless in four at home and Minnesota United hungry to move up towards the top four in the Western Conference, something would have to give between the two sides on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field. The home side were missing Golden Boot leader Raul Ruidiaz and welcomed back several players from the injury list, while MNUFC would have to once again do without playmaker Emanuel Reynoso and leading goalscorer Robin Lod. Thanks once again to a long-distance strike from João Paulo in the 22nd minute, Seattle would emerge the victors in a 1-0 game and climb back up to the top spot out West while the Loons would have to wait for tomorrow’s game between LAFC and Real Salt Lake to see if they can hold onto sixth.

www.mnufc.com

mnufc.com

Storylines Presented by BMW | #SEAvMIN

1V1 ME, BRO: Things haven’t changed very much in the Western Conference playoff picture since Minnesota last took the pitch against the Houston Dynamo. SKC slid below Colorado, but for the Loons, the most important thing is the five points separating them in fifth from the LA Galaxy in fourth. Five points also separate MNUFC from 10th place San Jose and in between them are LAFC, Vancouver, RSL and Portland. The good/bad news for Minnesota United is that their next three opponents beginning with Seattle this week are above them in the standings. How is it good to face the Sounders and then SKC and then the Galaxy, you ask? Simply put, beating those teams doesn’t just give the Loons three points, it also takes three points away from a team above them in the standings. Taking three off Houston is nice and all, but while the Black and Blue are doing that, a team in the top four can be beating the pants off someone else. While neither Head Coach Adrian Heath nor the players seemed eager to buy into it, the preseason hype on MNUFC was clearly that they would contend for a top one or two seed in the West. A calamitous first four games put the postseason in doubt but now that they’ve climbed back up into playoff position, the challenge is back to fighting their way into a first round home game. Like they say, to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
MLS
mnufc.com

The Notebook: A Crucial Stretch

Minnesota took on the humidity and gave it their all in Houston, earning themselves a win on the road and three points. The biggest concern prior to the match for the visitors was their growing injury list, as Emanuel Reynoso and Justin McMaster were ruled out just before kick. “I’ve...
MLS
mnufc.com

First Touches | #SEAvMIN

· Minnesota United’s last game was a 2-1 win over the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium in Texas. · The win marked Minnesota’s first-ever MLS win over the Dynamo on the road. Previously, their only win at BBVA Stadium was a 3-2 Open Cup victory in the Round of 16 on June 18, 2019.
MLS
mnufc.com

Postgame Quotes | #SEAvMIN

On Seattle being a tough place to play and how he assesses the 90 minutes …. “I thought the first 10, 15 we got caught out on a few long balls, the late runner. After that, I thought there was nothing in the game. As [Brian] Schmetzer and Preki have just said, we were probably the better team, certainly, the second half. Obviously, we didn’t work their goalkeeper enough considering the amount of play we’ve had, certainly in the middle of the field in their half.”
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Sporting Kansas City

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+ and SKOR North (coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.) Going into their game last Saturday, the Loons hoped to make history and take home their first win at Lumen Field. Unfortunately, a goal from João Paulo in the twenty-third minute proved to be the difference and the Loons fell to the Sounders 1-0. Now, the Loons face another tough game on the road in Kansas City. Both teams had Saturday games but found themselves on opposite ends of the scorecard with Kansas City outplaying the Chicago Fire and earning a 2-0 win at home. Both sides will be coming in with quite the incentive to make sure that the game ends in their favor. A win could move SKC to the top of the conference, while taking all three could put MNUFC closer to the top four. With Osvaldo Alonso and Chase Gasper unable to play due to yellow card accumulation and many key attackers still recovering from injuries, it will be up to the men who can suit up to make sure business is taken care of in Kansas.
thebestmix1055.com

Thursday Sports Recap

The Archbishop Bergan Knights defeated Lincoln Lutheran, in high school football, Thursday night at Heedum Field, 45-25. Koa McIntyre threw four touchdowns, ran for a score, plus intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Kade McIntyre and Gavin Logemann caught two touchdowns, each. Bergan is 3-0, while Lincoln Lutheran is 2-1. The Warriors host Sutton, next Friday. Bergan will host Omaha Concordia, next Friday night.
chatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Jose Mourinho hits 1,000 games as manager

It’s been a while since Santos met Seattle. While it’s only been a couple of weeks since I asked Dave Clark of Sounder At Heart about the Sounders, he gave some more insight for fans who might not be familiar. Leagues Cup look at the Seattle Sounders for Santos Laguna fans - FMF State Of Mind.
