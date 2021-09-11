annual dog swim at AF Veteran park tomorrow-Sunday Sept 12

Those looking for craft and other unique items can beam up to the city of Riverside tomorrow for the third annual “Shop the Park” event. At least 43 vendors and businesses will be setting up shop in Hall Park in Riverside. Vendors include The Rose Door Gallery, Madeline’s Coffee House, Crafty Critterz, and Down the Street Boutique. Shop the Park Coordinator Abigail LaRoche explains there will be no shortage of food and drinks for participants to try, “A popular food vendor is Stone Brick Oven Pizza. They sold out, I think within two hours last year so hopefully they will have more for us this year. We have a lemonade stand and a kettle corn stand. There’s a local winery there that will be handing out samples and then they can purchase a bottle of wine.”

