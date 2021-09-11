annual dog swim at AF Veteran park tomorrow-Sunday Sept 12
Town pool open tomorrow for dogs, not humans. Take your dog for a swim!. The town of Greenburgh will be sponsoring our annual dog swim at AF Veteran park pool on Sunday, September 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Approximately 130 dogs have pre registered for the swim so far. Dogs who have not registered can show up tomorrow and take their swim even if they did not pre-register (provided we don't exceed the space limitations.www.greenburghny.com
Comments / 0