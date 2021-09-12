CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville police: Man attacked homeless person with scooter

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGEcj_0btS2Xet00
Attack: Police in Nashville released surveillance images of a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are trying to identify a man who attacked a homeless person with a scooter last month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the attack occurred on the steps of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at about 1:30 a.m. CDT.

The person was sleeping when the man approached with a scooter and began swinging the vehicle, WZTV reported.

Police said the attack was unprovoked.

Surveillance images of the attacker were released by Nashville police, who asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the man, WSMV reported.

The victim was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Girl, 6, hit by vehicle while fleeing gunfire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A 6-year-old girl running home after hearing gunshots was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said Wednesday. The girl was struck by a minivan going the wrong direction as she fled toward her home in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, WPVI reported. The child was taken to an area hospital, where she is in stable condition, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

MENOMONIE, Wis. — (AP) — Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in connection with the fatal shootings of four people found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, sheriff's officials said Thursday. Darren Lee McWright, 56, from St. Paul, Minnesota, who also uses the alias last name...
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

1 arrested, 1 at large after 4 found dead in Wisconsin cornfield

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of four people found shot in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield. Police in St. Paul took 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, also known as Darren Lee Osborne, into custody after deputies in Dunn County, Wisconsin, issued a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. His connection to the shootings was not immediately clear, although deputies confirmed he was a suspect in the case.
WISCONSIN STATE
KRMG

Tulsa police investigating deadly apartment shooting in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man was shot and killed at the Tower Crossing Apartments near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. According to TPD, a man inside his home saw that his trailer was being stolen and went outside to confront the thief.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Collared: Georgia man gets prison after dog finds meth-filled bag

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A southwest Georgia man, collared by a dog that found a bag full of narcotics, will spend 75 months in federal prison. Timothy Bernard Reese, 44, of Meigs, also must serve three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office from the Middle District of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Scooter#Homeless Person#The Ryman Auditorium#Wztv#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville#Wsmv#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Texas woman who lost son to drunk driver dies in rollover crash

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas woman who campaigned against drunk driving after her son was killed nearly four years ago in a crash died Tuesday in a rollover crash, authorities said. Tera Crossland, 37, of Odessa, died after she lost control of her 2021 Dodge Challenger as she attempted to...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Police investigate deaths of 3 young children in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Three young children who had just moved to New Zealand from South Africa have died in what police said Friday they're investigating as homicide. Police said they were not looking for any possible suspects beyond those involved in the incident late Thursday at a...
HEALTH SERVICES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy