Margaret Louise Mann, age 108 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, September 13, 2021 at her residence. Mrs. Mann upholstered furniture for many years, in fact she upholstered her own couch at age 85. She was a member of the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene and loved to paint chalk art with religious images. She won many awards at the Brown County Fair for her baking rolls and cookies and crocheted many afghans during her travels on the Croswell bus tours. She always said that her favorite era was during the 1980’s when she felt she was in her prime.

GEORGETOWN, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO