Fall is one of the angler’s most revered seasons, and those fishing the local waters can expect classic September conditions this week. Morning lows will bring a chill to the air and trigger some terrific baetis hatches on all the rivers. Red quills on the Wood and Lost, and mahogany duns on the Creek should also be in the mix. And with the cooler temperatures, there will be no need to get up early, and the evening fishing will slow dramatically.

