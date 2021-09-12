CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star infielder calls the Yankees the ‘streakiest team in baseball’

By Empire Sports Media
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, DJ LeMahieu, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, American League West, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at second base. From August 14 to August 27, the New York Yankees won 13 straight games and were at the top of the world. No one expected them to keep winning forever, but what came after that was embarrassing: the team lost four consecutive contests, won two, and then dropped its last seven.

Yankees’ infielder suffers another injury: MRI to come on Thursday

The 2021 campaign has been rough for New York Yankees’ third baseman Gio Urshela at times. He has been out with several ailments that have severely cut his playing time this season, most notably a stint on the COVID-19 list, a hamstring issue, and now this: a wrist injury. The...
MLB keeps sweeping Yankees cheating scandals under the rug

MLB claims it wants to police sign-stealing and subterfuge. Yet, it never investigates the Yankees. The latest Yankees cheating scandal emerged last weekend, when the Mets accused them of whistling before pitches to steal signs. The Yankees pleaded their innocence, claiming reliever Wandy Peralta was whistling to create some energy in their lethargic dugout.
New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
Yankees finally move Gleyber Torres off shortstop in infield reshuffle

The free-falling Yankees are remaking their infield on the fly with less than three weeks left in the regular season, finally moving Gleyber Torres over to second base from shortstop. “Try to take a little pressure off him,’’ Boone said of the switch to second for Torres, who has been...
Yankees: Derek Jeter’s quote on his legacy in baseball will fire up Yankee fans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Derek Jeter speaks to the media (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Listing off the accomplishments of New York Yankees immortal Derek Jeter has been done a million times, and those accomplishments were good enough to get him inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on the first ballot.
Yankees star Jeter inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Derek Jeter was simply Derek Jeter on his special day — smooth as silk. On a We... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Torres, Urshela look shaky in return to Yankees infield

When Andrew Velazquez and Rougned Odor were playing the left side of the infield for much of the Yankees’ 13-game winning streak, the thought was, “Just wait until Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela get back.”. Now they are and, if anything, the Yankees left side looks as shaky as ever.
Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter leads 2021 class in Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Derek Jeter was simply Derek Jeter on his special day — smooth as silk. On a cloudy Wednesday afternoon with the temperature in the 70s and a few sprinkles in the air and adoring fans chanting his name, the former New York Yankees star shortstop and captain was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after a long wait due to the pandemic.
Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. approaching Joe DiMaggio status

It’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s world and we’re just living in it. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger drilled his 45th home run of the season in Monday’s 8-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Want to bet on MLB?. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best...
Yankees star Derek Jeter joins Ted Simmons, Larry Walker and Marvin Miller in Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremonies

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Derek Jeter was simply Derek Jeter on his special day — smooth as silk. On a cloudy Wednesday afternoon with the temperature in the 70s and a few sprinkles in the air and adoring fans chanting his name, the former New York Yankees star shortstop and captain was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame after a long wait necessitated by the pandemic.
