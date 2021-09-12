Star infielder calls the Yankees the ‘streakiest team in baseball’

New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, DJ LeMahieu, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, American League West, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at second base. From August 14 to August 27, the New York Yankees won 13 straight games and were at the top of the world. No one expected them to keep winning forever, but what came after that was embarrassing: the team lost four consecutive contests, won two, and then dropped its last seven.