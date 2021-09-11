Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 11 September 2021
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 254 Issued at 2200Z on 11 Sep 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 10/2100Z to 11/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a C1 event observed at 11/0519Z from Region 2868 (S19W49). There are currently 5 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.www.spaceref.com
