W.Va. leads COVID surge

Just after reading that language changes daily, I searched the internet for “Justice COVID press conference today live.” The first result indicated: 10:30 tomorrow!. I listen to almost all the “Justice Shows.” I hear how great West Virginia is doing. The reported percentage vaccinations are in the 90s or at least 70s. When I look at the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker; West Virginia has given enough doses for only 43.6% of the population, just above Idaho’s 43.3%.