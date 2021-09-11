CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. leads COVID surge

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after reading that language changes daily, I searched the internet for “Justice COVID press conference today live.” The first result indicated: 10:30 tomorrow!. I listen to almost all the “Justice Shows.” I hear how great West Virginia is doing. The reported percentage vaccinations are in the 90s or at least 70s. When I look at the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker; West Virginia has given enough doses for only 43.6% of the population, just above Idaho’s 43.3%.

