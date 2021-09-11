CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Wants Wrestlers To Win In Their Hometowns, MJP Rips Brian Pillman Jr.’s New Nephew

By Ryan Clark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter last night, congratulating Cincinnati’s own Jon Moxley and Brian Pillman Jr. after they both picked up wins this week. He said,. “It’s great to see wrestlers winning in their hometowns! The odds are we won’t see those storybook endings every week, but those were some really great main event moments on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite & now tonight on Friday #AEWRampage, congratulations @JonMoxley & @FlyinBrianJr!”

