Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

By Joey Blackwell
 5 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While the offense didn't get off to its best start of the season against the Mercer Bears, Alabama football ultimately pushed forth to victory.

On offense, two players in particular left their mark. Freshman wide receiver JoJo Earle led the Crimson Tide in both receptions and passing yards with seven and 85, respectively. Running back Jase McClellan totaled three touchdowns on the afternoon — one rushing and one receiving on offense, and an additional touchdown off of a blocked punt return into the end zone.

Quarterback Bryce Young also had another solid performance, completing 19-of-27 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. made it to the end zone once and carried the ball 10 times for 70 yards.

On defense, defensive back Ga'Quincy 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry made his first start at corner. At the end of the day, McKinstry finished second on the team in tackles with six and also accounted for a pass breakup and an interception.

Regarding injuries, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. injured his knee in the third quarter and, after a visit to the sideline medical tent, walked off to the team locker room. After the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban announced the knee injury and said that Anderson could be missing next Saturday at Florida, but that ruling is pending further evaluation.

The injury is not expected to hamper Anderson past next week, but missing the team's top edge rusher against a strong Gators offensive line could make a big impact on the game.

Check out the video above, where BamaCentral's own Katie Windham and Joey Blackwell recap Alabama's 48-14 victory over Mercer.

ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

