IMpower010 Shows Significantly Improved Disease-free Survival for Patients with Resected Stage II to III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

NHS lung cancer patients will be the first in Europe to receive a “ground-breaking” new medicine which can stop the growth of tumours.The drug sotorasib, also known by the brand name Lumakras, will be fast-tracked to NHS patients after it was proven in clinical trials that it can stop lung cancer growing for six months or more.The drug targets the mutation on the KRAS gene, found in a quarter of all tumours, which has become known as the “Death Star” mutation because of its spherical appearance and impenetrable nature.About 600 lung cancer patients will be given the drug initially in...

