The grades: Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

View more in
College Sports
Related
Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday
We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
TMZ.com
Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19
LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
letsbeardown.com
#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.
The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job
According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thespun.com
Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night
We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News
Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
saturdaytradition.com
Retired Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops has interesting answer to USC speculation
The USC head coaching vacancy has been a major talking point across the college football landscape this week. A current B1G coach reportedly has interest, and a former B1G coach weighed in on the job. Now, it’s a retired Big 12 coach getting asked about the position. Former Oklahoma coach...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders
BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37
Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
Jon Gruden Shares Injury Update For QB Marcus Mariota
The Las Vegas Raiders unleashed Marcus Mariota on a designed quarterback run in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick suffered an injury on that run that forced him to miss the rest of the game. Mariota’s only carry on Monday night went for...
Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders
The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked
Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field
The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton
Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
Sporting News
Jon Gruden explains why Raiders took delay of game penalty as they lined up for game-winnning field goal
Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson in overtime set the Raiders up to put a winning stamp on their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas got the ball at the 27-yard line, well within the range of kicker Daniel Carlson, who had hit a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. They ran the ball once on first down and picked up an extra yard. That was all Jon Gruden needed to see before summoning the field goal unit to attempt the game-winning kick.
Bears QB Andy Dalton’s surprising 4-word reaction to blowout loss vs. Rams
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton didn’t exactly help his case of remaining the first stringer in the team’s 34-14 Week 1 loss to the LA Rams on Sunday. He really struggled to get going and many fans were pleading for Matt Nagy to make Justin Fields the starter. Nonetheless, Dalton...
Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral
Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
Ex-Minnesota coach's one word of advice to anyone there linked to USC football job
The USC football job opening has almost every prominent collegiate coach linked to the program as the school launches a national search in the wake of Clay Helton’s dismissal. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck is one of those coaches. Fleck took over as the Golden Gophers’ head coach in 2017 after...
Yardbarker
Four Raiders Expected to Miss Steelers Game With Injuries
Las Vegas Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL during the team's Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Good, 30, is a former seventh-round who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was claimed off waivers by Raiders in 2018 and has started 20 games for Vegas.
NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake
Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
Comments / 0