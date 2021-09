Melflufen/Dexamethasone Improves PFS in Transplant-Naïve Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Connie Batlevi, MD, PhD, discusses the rate of patient relapse and current treatment options and considerations for relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma. Kristie L. Kahl: Hi, and welcome to this CancerNetwork® OncView™ program titled “Updates in Therapies of Relapse and Refractory Follicular Lymphoma.” I’m Kristie Kahl, vice president of content with CancerNetwork®. We have with us today Dr Connie Batlevi from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, New York. Thank you for joining us today and let’s get started. Dr Batlevi, how many patients relapse after frontline therapy?

