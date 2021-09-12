CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes fans save falling cat with American flag at Hard Rock Stadium

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

On Saturday, during the Miami Hurricanes game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a cat was stuck in a precarious position in the upper decks of Hard Rock Stadium. Somehow, a cat made its way to the upper levels of the stadium and then fell to the lower level, but thankfully a bunch of Hurricanes fans were able to make the save with an American flag!

Obvious warning on the videos below for tense situations and animals in peril, especially with the crowd dramatically reacting in the moment, so proceed with caution.

Here’s a different angle of the fall as well.

It’s well known that cats can survive falls from extremely high heights thanks to their tails and their flexibility, but it’s still terrifying to see happen in real time. Luckily, that group of Miami fans thought fast and were able to secure the catch and the save in dramatic fashion.

And of course, they also held the cat aloft like Simba in The Lion King after their incredible catch.

After the incident, Hard Rock Stadium tweeted that the cat officially landed safely and they have donated to Humane Society of Miami as well.

So yes, no cats were harmed in this dramatic moment, but this is absolutely one of the wildest moments we’ve seen at a sporting event… ever.

