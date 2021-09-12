CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hollywood, FL

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort live stream, fight card, start time, odds, streaming options, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gs6HW_0btRxvis00

Evander Holyfield will fight Vitor Belfort on Saturday night from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This fight was originally scheduled against Oscar De La Hoya last week but he contracted COVID and was in the hospital.

Holyfield, former undisputed heavyweight champion who is currently 58 years old has jumped on the card to fight Belfort, a former UFC heavyweight champion, who is 44.

As always with these events, there will be plenty of music and even commentary with former President Donald Trump, with this special link.

This will be an entertaining night for fight fans, here is everything you need to know to stream the event.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

  • When: Saturday, September 11
  • Main Event: 11:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: FITE TV (stream the PPV now)

Boxing Odds and Betting Lines

Boxing odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Evander Holyfield (+200) vs. Vitor Belfort (-200)

Draw: +1000

Want some action on Boxing? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson ‘Removed’ From Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight

The legendary boxer Mike Tyson was advertised to be present at Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort headliner at Triller Fight Club Legends Night 2. Despite, the advertisement by Triller did not attend the event. Evander Holyfield wants to fight Mike Tyson. Despite the first-round TKO loss, Holyfield wants a trilogy...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spinning Back Clique: Triller fallout, DWCS contract frenzy, Romero's Bellator title prospects, more

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, we cover the aftermath of Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort and Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz, as well as talk Dana White’s Contender Series’ apparently new approach and more.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
houstonmirror.com

(#CrackStreams!) "Holyfield vs. Belfort" fight: live streams free Reddit & Twitch

CrackStreams Boxing!! Check all options to listen or watch Holyfield vs. Belfort live stream for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & Twitch below. One of the biggest fights in Florida Boxing history takes place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 night when heavyweight title pair Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort face off in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Here's a guide to everything you need to know about Holyfield vs. Belfort and we have all the ways you can stream free.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Donald Trump
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
WWE
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant: I’ll beat Canelo twice if he wants a rematch

By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant says he’s ready to beat Canelo Alvarez in consecutive fights if he wants a rematch after he beats him on November 6th in their undisputed 168-lb championship in Las Vegas. IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) is confident that he’s going to...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Live Stream#Combat#Covid#Ufc
Bad Left Hook

Canelo vs Plant: Al Bernstein says Caleb Plant will need perfect fight to beat Canelo Alvarez

During this video interview with Fight Hype, boxing analyst and commentator Al Bernstein gives his breakdown on the big upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. Bernstein says that although we’ve seen Plant improve over his past few fights, his level of opposition hasn’t exactly been awe-inspiring. Check out how Bernstein views this matchup below.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Lennox Lewis Makes Good Point About Evander Holyfield Fiasco

Last weekend’s win for former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort over a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in a professional boxing ring in Florida brought up a number of serious questions. Firstly. How the heck did it happen?. Okay. If it was an exhibition bout. Fair enough. But a professional contest that resulted...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Colby Covington Boyfriend Rumor

Jorge Masvidal is currently one of the top UFC stars but is also one of the most outspoken and controversial ones to boot. Jake Paul also recently leaked a bad series of Jorge Masvidal texts. Colby Covington is a huge fan of Conor McGregor and does not like Dustin Poirier,...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Shane Mosley Reveals He Bet $1M On Himself To Beat Canelo In 2012 Loss When Purse Was $600K

“Sugar” Shane Mosley’s unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez not only impacted his professional record but his wallet as well, the Hall of Fame fighter has revealed. "They were gonna pay me $600,000 [for the Alvarez fight], but I made a bet for a million dollars that I was gonna beat Canelo, and if I would've won I’d have $6 million," Mosley told Mario Lopez on “OK Bet.”
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘He boxed his head off’: Details emerge of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury sparring session

Anthony Joshua “boxed Tyson Fury’s head off” when the pair met in a behind-closed-doors sparring session more than a decade ago, it has been claimed. Joshua and Fury’s long-awaited heavyweight world title clash has yet to come to fruition, despite Fury announcing that a date and location had been agreed for the unification bout earlier this year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy