The UTA men’s and women’s cross country teams placed second in their first meet of the season at the University of the Incarnate Word Twilight on Friday evening. The women’s team finished with 56 points, while the men earned 58 points. Both teams defeated their Sun Belt foe, Texas State University, with the Bobcats finishing at 144 points for the women’s team and 90 points for the men’s.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO