Women's Soccer to Meet with Big 4 Rival Bonaventure

Cuesta Women's Soccer was the only Cuesta program that did not enjoy any competition during the 2020-21 season, however the long layover did not appear to affect the 2019 playoff program. Coach Bob Wilson is back in command and has three players back from the 2019 squad, including 2019 Western State Conference Goalie of the Year Magaly Avila (Paso Robles HS). Avila earned the save today, as the Cougars' second half tender, and collected three of the Cougars' four saves on the day. Most of the damage done by Cuesta was thanks to Freshman Forward Karina Zambrun (Arcata HS). Zambrun scored the first two goals of the day, both off passes from Brenna Canepa (Sonora HS), and assisted Ruby Fiori (Porterville) on the Cougars' third goal. Fiori also netted the final tally on pass from Lauren Pulido (Lompoc).

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO