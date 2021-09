Stock investing can be time-consuming and difficult, requiring you to spend hours reading about lots of companies, evaluating their financial statements, and deciding which ones to invest in and when to buy — and eventually, sell — the shares. Thus, many people turn to professionally and actively managed mutual funds, or to the typically far less costly yet arguably better index funds, which come in mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) forms. ETFs have been growing in popularity due to how easy it is to get in and out of the stock-like funds.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO