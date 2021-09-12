CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Navy's offense can't get going for second straight game in loss to Air Force

By Kareem Copeland
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. - The field inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was awash with American flags on Saturday as every player on Navy and Air Force sprinted out the tunnel carrying the red, white and blue. Two Navy players carried the Marine Corps flag and the Navy flag. Halftime featured 135 midshipmen carrying a 65-by-120-foot flag surrounded by spinning red, white and blue stars as "America the Beautiful" was performed by the Navy and Air Force Drum & Bugle Corps. Outside of the venue, an artist drew the flag in the middle of a 9/11 memorial depiction.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Annapolis, MD
Football
Annapolis, MD
Sports
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Naval Academy, MD
Local
Maryland Football
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivin Jasper
Person
Brad Roberts
Person
Chet Gladchuk
Fox News

Judge rejects DOJ move to block Texas abortion law

A federal judge denied a Department of Justice request to block enforcement of the controversial Texas abortion law. "[T]his case presents complex, important questions of law that merit a full opportunity for the parties to present their positions to the Court," wrote United States District Judge Robert Pitman in a one page decision Thursday. "Accordingly, IT IS ORDERED that the United States’ Opposed Motion for Expedited Briefing Schedule, (Dkt. 13), is DENIED."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy