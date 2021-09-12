FBI fires Whitmer kidnap case agent amid wife beating allegations

The FBI has reportedly fired one of its agents accused of failing to act on tips about the now-convicted child sex abuser Larry Nassar, then lying about it when confronted about his inaction. Michael Langeman—who interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 about her alleged abuse at the hands of Nassar—lost his job as a supervisory special agent last week, according to The Washington Post. Langeman was reportedly called out by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz in a July report that said he didn’t probe tips against Nassar, then later lied to investigators about it. Langeman, the FBI, and the inspector general’s office all refused to comment officially on the Post’s report. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to a maximum of 175 years in prison for assaulting female athletes, mostly minors, while serving as the USA Gymnastics national team’s osteopathic physician. On Wednesday, four U.S. gymnasts—Maroney, Simone Biles, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman—will testify in Congress about how the FBI handled the Nassar probe.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO