Williamsport, PA

Virginia Mary "Ginny" MacKenzie

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliamsport -- Virginia Mary MacKenzie (Ginny), 96, passed away on September 9, 2021 in Williamsport. Ginny was born in Philadelphia on October 2, 1924 to the late Virginia (Jean) Campbell and John Kehoe. Ginny was raised in West Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic Girls High School, where she was a proud member of the chorus. Her beautiful singing voice led her to sing with a local band during and after high school. She met Ronald MacKenzie, the love of her life, while she was a senior in high school, at the local skating rink in 1941.

