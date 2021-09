'Saturday' spends another week at number one, but two new songs are going into the voting this week. Seems like you guys really like twenty one pilots. Friendly reminder, this is the final week to get registered for our twenty one pilots flyaway to Boston. You can click here to get registered for that free trip on us. Now that's out of the way, let's get to last week's countdown. Twenty one pilots dominated the week and then we had some slight movement in the rest of the countdown.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO