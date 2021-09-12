CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Uncover New Opportunities for Light-Powered Battery and Fuel Cell Design

By University of Tsukuba
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the University of Tsukuba use ultraviolet light pulses to access ion conductor properties that are otherwise difficult to safely attain. Automotive and other industries are hard at work improving the performance of rechargeable batteries and fuel cells. Now, researchers from Japan have made a discovery that will enable new possibilities for future environmental stability in this line of work.

scitechdaily.com

