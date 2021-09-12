CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Millions lost pandemic unemployment benefits on Labor Day. Now what?

By Laura Michelle Davis, Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, COVID-era expanded unemployment benefit programs expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as coverage for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were impacted by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 120

Related
CNBC

AOC to introduce bill to extend pandemic unemployment insurance to 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is calling for pandemic-era unemployment insurance programs to be extended until February 2022, she announced during a virtual townhall Tuesday. The congresswoman said she will introduce a bill to extend federal unemployment programs established under the March 2020 CARES Act, which expired over Labor Day. If...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
Blueridgenow.com

Social Security could get biggest cost-of-living increase in 40 years amid COVID-19-related inflation surge

After years of puny increases in their Social Security checks, older Americans will likely get the equivalent of a big raise next year. The 68 million people -- including retirees, disabled people and others – who rely on the benefits are likely to receive a 6% to 6.1% cost-of-living adjustment next year because of a COVID-19-related spike in inflation, according to the Senior Citizen League.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Who#Cdc#Covid#The White House#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#Labor Department#The Century Foundation
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Here Are 53 Million Reasons Why Stimulus Benefits Work

Stimulus checks had a huge impact. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic havoc throughout the United States, but despite the lockdowns and record high unemployment rates, most Americans avoided dire financial consequences. And that was largely thanks to the help that came from coronavirus relief legislation. In fact, recent data...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
Business Insider

US weekly jobless claims shoot up to 332,000 in first week after federal boost's expiration

Filings for unemployment insurance shot up last week, the first week after enhanced federal unemployment benefits lapsed. Jobless claims totaled an unadjusted 332,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That came in just above the median economist forecast of 330,000 claims. It also snapped a two-week streak of declines and placed claims just above pandemic-era lows.
RETAIL
CNBC

Stimulus checks and unemployment benefits lowered poverty in 2020, Census says

Poverty declined in 2020 by one measure following large amounts of federal aid enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, including stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. The so-called supplemental poverty rate, which adds in government assistance to low-income individuals, declined to 9.1% in 2020 from 11.8% in the previous year,...
INCOME TAX
wallstreetwindow.com

The Unemployment Insurance System Is Set to Get a Tech Makeover — but It Needs Much More, the Biden Administration Says – Cezary Podkul

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The technologists who once overhauled the federal government’s HealthCare.gov website after the disastrous rollout of Obamacare are now being deployed to help modernize and streamline the nation’s aging unemployment insurance system, which buckled under a pandemic-driven wave of legitimate and fraudulent claims.
ECONOMY
wbfo.org

Many unemployment benefits end amid continued labor shortage

For nearly a year and a half, Americans who were struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic had state and federal assistance to help them get by. However, as of Labor Day, several of those benefits are gone. The five discontinued federal programs that once helped millions of struggling...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy