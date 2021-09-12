Millions lost pandemic unemployment benefits on Labor Day. Now what?
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Labor Day, COVID-era expanded unemployment benefit programs expired. Those temporary programs included the $300 weekly bonus checks as well as coverage for those who are normally ineligible for unemployment insurance, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people were impacted by the cutoff, and roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely.www.cnet.com
Comments / 120