Kansas State

Kansas man sentenced for 3 child sex crimes

 5 days ago
HARPER COUNTY– A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison for convictions on three child sex crimes, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Jason Spooner, 56, of Bluff City, was sentenced by Harper County District Court Judge Gaten Wood to 167 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Spooner pleaded no contest on July 23 to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

