Air Force 23, Navy 3 | Subplots we watched

Following up on items of interest we identified prior to the game. It is now clear which two linebackers are the starters on the inside for Air Force. And it’s clear why. Last week the Falcons used Demonte Meeks, TD Blackmon, Alec Mock and Johnathan Youngblood in a four-person rotation. Meeks and Blackmon had been the projected starters for 2020 before taking turnbacks and missing the season. Mock and Youngblood, freshmen last year, ended up filling the spot and turning in quality seasons. With Meeks and Blackmon finally playing their first full game together, the Falcons turned in one of their best defensive performances in program history Saturday. That position battle is over and Mock and Youngblood will provide key depth at a position that almost always needs it at some point during the season.