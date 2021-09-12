CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

The Mystery Of Tabby Cat Stripes Has Been Decoded By Geneticists

By Kelli Brinegar
iheartcats.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTabby cats have been wandering the world for centuries on centuries, but these striped lovelies only collected the name that describes their pattern some 500 years ago. The word “tabby” originated from al-‘Attābiyya, an area of 16th century Baghdad known for its production of a “a fine, striped silk taffeta,” according to National Geographic. While we know the origin behind the tabby cat’s title, the silky fine name doesn’t explain the why behind those stripes.

iheartcats.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
Popular Science

We finally know what turns cats into tabbies

Humans have brought cats into their homes for more than 9,000 years, and we’ve likely bred our feline companions for just as long. But while breeders have long known how to pair animals for a desired fur coat pattern, like tabby stripes, the answer to how those patterns emerge from a biological standpoint has long evaded scientists.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
stanford.edu

Spots, stripes and blotches: Color patterns of cat fur tracked to a key gene

Your sedentary lap cat may not seem to share many similarities with its fierce relatives prowling the African savanna. But Stanford Medicine researchers have discovered a specific gene that drives much of the development of the stripes, blotches and spots that decorate all feline fur. “Color patterns are one of...
WILDLIFE
nationalgeographic.com

Now we know how tabby cats get their stripes

A close look at feline embryos reveals the surprising start to this distinctive pattern on domestic cats. Of the nearly 60 million pet cats in the United States, one of the most common is the classic tabby—a coat pattern that features stripes, dots, and swirls and what looks like an M imprinted on the cat’s forehead.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tabby Cat#Big Cat#Gene#National Geographic#Nature Communications#Stanford University#Stanford Medicine#The New York Times#Abyssinian#Hopi#Harvard
Phys.org

Rare phenotype in isolated tiger population explains dark wide stripes

A team of researchers affiliated with a large number of institutions in India and the U.S. has found a rare genotype in an isolated tiger population that explains its dark wide stripes. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their genetic study of pseudomelanistic tigers at India's Nandankanan Biological Park.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Experts have solved the mystery of fur patterns in cats

A team of experts at the Hudson Alpha Institute for Biotechnology has identified the gene that is responsible for tiger stripes, leopard spots, and other fur patterns found in cats. The colors and fur patterns that cats are born with are the same markings they will have for life. “From...
WILDLIFE
nationalgeographic.com

Evolving globs of yeast may unlock mysteries of multicellular life

A multiyear experiment made yeast clusters much bigger and tougher, hinting at how the first complex life on Earth came to be. Step outside, and a vast array of multicellular life greets you wherever you go—from the mushrooms and trees of our forests to the fish and seaweeds of our oceans. But for much of life’s more than 3.5-billion-year run on Earth, the complexity that we see in today’s plants, animals, algae, and fungi just didn’t exist.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
IFLScience

Mystery Of “Empty Sky” Gamma-Ray Origins Has Been Solved

Gamma-rays are one of the most energetic forms of light in the universe. They are emitted by certain radioactive processes and extreme cosmic events like supernovas, pulsars, and black hole accretion disks. However, there are some that don't have a clear origin; these events appear in patches of empty sky. Now, researchers have finally worked out their sources: star-forming galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientist Captures First-Ever Footage of a Tortoise Committing Grisly Murder

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In a famous Aesop fable, a tortoise beats a hare in a foot race by taking it slow and steady. An astonishing new video has now captured a real-life tortoise using the same methodical approach to achieve a far more grisly outcome: straight-up biting off a baby bird’s head and devouring the chick whole.
ANIMALS
Smithonian

What Do These Extinct Plants Smell Like?

A flower known as the Hibiscadelphus wilderianus Rock once grew in abundance on the slopes of Maui’s lava fields. But colonial cattle ranching decimated the plant’s Hawaiian habitat, and its last tree died in 1912. A sole surviving specimen is preserved at Harvard University. Just over a century after the...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Prehistoric humans rarely mated with their cousins

Today, more than 10 percent of all global marriages occur among first or second cousins. While cousin-marriages are common practice in some societies, unions between close relatives are discouraged in others. In a new study, researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, and the University of Chicago investigated how common close parental relatedness was in our ancestors.
SOCIETY
LiveScience

Why do primates carry around dead infants?

Sometimes when ape or monkey infants die, their mothers continue to groom and hold the tiny corpses for days, weeks or months, even as the babies' bodies decay or become mummified. That distressing behavior is more widespread than previously thought, a new study finds. Researchers recently conducted the first analysis...
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Flipping the “Genetic Paradox of Invasions”

Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (September 14, 2021) -- The green crab, Carcinus maenas, is considered a globally distributed invasive species, an organism introduced by humans that eventually becomes overpopulated, with increased potential to negatively alter its new environment. Traditionally, it’s been assumed that successful populations contain high genetic diversity, or a variety of characteristics allowing them to adapt and thrive. On the contrary, the green crab - like many successful invasive populations - has low genetic diversity, while still spreading rapidly in a new part of the world.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Taste cells may control foraging and decision making

New research by neuroscientists has revealed that a single brain cell can both sense the environment and control foraging behavior. The study, which used computer modeling to examine a small roundworm called a nematode, was published in the journal Communications Biology. The scientists found that the same cells that sense...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy