The Mystery Of Tabby Cat Stripes Has Been Decoded By Geneticists
Tabby cats have been wandering the world for centuries on centuries, but these striped lovelies only collected the name that describes their pattern some 500 years ago. The word “tabby” originated from al-‘Attābiyya, an area of 16th century Baghdad known for its production of a “a fine, striped silk taffeta,” according to National Geographic. While we know the origin behind the tabby cat’s title, the silky fine name doesn’t explain the why behind those stripes.iheartcats.com
