The Mystery Of Tabby Cat Stripes Has Been Decoded By Geneticists

A multiyear experiment made yeast clusters much bigger and tougher, hinting at how the first complex life on Earth came to be. Step outside, and a vast array of multicellular life greets you wherever you go—from the mushrooms and trees of our forests to the fish and seaweeds of our oceans. But for much of life’s more than 3.5-billion-year run on Earth, the complexity that we see in today’s plants, animals, algae, and fungi just didn’t exist.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO