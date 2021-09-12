CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth Democrat to announce run for NY-21 wants to put country before party

By ALEX GAULT agault@wdt.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILTON — Matt Castelli, the latest Democrat to announce he’s running for Congress in New York’s 21st Congressional District, wants people to know he’ll put the good of the country before his party. In an interview Thursday, Mr. Castelli, a former CIA officer and the former director of counter-terrorism for...

