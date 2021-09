The Seven Deadly Sins' big new movie, Cursed By Light, has now set its release date on Netflix in the United States with a cool new trailer! The final season of the anime ended its run in Japan earlier this Summer, and while fans are anxiously waiting to see the final episodes of Dragon's Judgement release outside of Japan, now there's something else to look forward to just on the horizon as the official anime movie picking up after the end of the anime will be hitting Netflix outside of Japan in the coming months as well.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO