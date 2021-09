This is it, folks, we are in the home stretch of the minor league baseball season. Myrtle Beach, South Bend, and Tennessee are down to their final two weeks of the year while Iowa has those two weeks plus two more five-game series tacked on to the back of their schedule. We have seen plenty of roster shuffling over the past few weeks, but we might see a few more promotions so players can get a little run at the affiliate they will begin the year with next season.

