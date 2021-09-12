Stevensville remembers 20th anniversary in annual 9/11 ceremony
Sep. 11—Nearly 50 people gathered at Stevensville's Veterans Park Saturday morning to honor the 412 emergency workers who died in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. This is the 19th year that local first responders from Stevensville and other nearby communities have gathered for a ceremony that includes the reading of the names of the 412 emergency workers who died in New York City after the World Trade Center's twin towers were struck down.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0