Manchester, NH

William Loeb, who cultivated a big voice with a small megaphone

Union Leader
 5 days ago

NOTE: Monday, Sept. 13, marks the 40th anniversary of the death of longtime Union Leader and Sunday News publisher William Loeb, whose fiery editorials and national interviews gave him and his newspaper an outsized influence on New Hampshire and U.S. politics in mid-20th century America. The following is excerpted from the new book “William Loeb and His Times” to be published later this year by Plaidswede Publishing, Concord. The author is Union Leader Editor-at-large Joseph W. McQuaid. — Editors.

www.unionleader.com

