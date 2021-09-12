CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

IMpower010 Shows Significantly Improved Disease-free Survival for Patients with Resected Stage II to III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

DENVER (PRWEB) September 11, 2021. IMpower010 Shows Significantly Improved Disease-free Survival for Patients with Resected Stage II to III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. The Phase III IMpower010 trial evaluating atezolizumab vs best supportive care after surgical resection and adjuvant chemotherapy met its primary endpoint showing significant disease-free survival improvement for patients with stage II-IIIA (UICC v7) non-small cell lung cancer. Study results were presented today at the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer.

