Game Balls: Georgia's air attack shines against UAB

ATHENS, GA. -- It was a game Georgia was favored to win by 20 points or more, but with a change at quarterback, there was still some intrigue for the 2021 home opener against UAB. Georgia came out and scored 56 points and the defense did not allow a touchdown for the second game in a row, taking the Blazers down 56-7. As such, Georgia had several standouts on the day, and below, Dawgs247 acknowledges those players by handing out game balls.