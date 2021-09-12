News analysis: As Thunderbirds dazzle, U.S. military faces steep challenges
The Thunder Over New Hampshire air show marked the first appearance of the F-16 Thunderbirds at the Pease Air National Guard base in a decade. For all its heart-pounding entertainment value, the air show that opened this year on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is emblematic of the challenges American policy makers face in 2021 — issues that range from defense readiness to climate change to environmental remediation.www.unionleader.com
