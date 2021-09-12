Know the Law: The effects of wildfire on air quality in New Hampshire

Q: Smoke and haze from more widespread wildfires is affecting parts of the Northeast. Should I be worried about the effects of air quality on my health?. A: Wood smoke in general, and the enormous plumes of wildfire smoke in particular, contain numerous hazardous pollutants. Especially concerning are what are referred to as particulate matter, one of six criteria air pollutants regulated by the Clean Air Act. These small particles, that are described by their size, PM10 and PM2.5 (microns), can cause serious lung damage, among other harmful effects. To put this in perspective, a particle size of 2.5 microns is roughly 30 times smaller than the width of the average human hair.