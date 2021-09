A mother in Ohio pleaded guilty on Friday for her involvement in the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. Angela Wagner, who was charged in the brutal killings along with her husband and two sons, pleaded guilty to a litany of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated burglary, and tampering with evidence. She did not, however, plead guilty to the murders themselves.

