The Josh Heupel era at Tennessee got off to a 1-0 start with the 38-6 win over 2020 winless program Bowling Green. No, it wasn’t pretty, but who cares about pretty when you win games. The Vols have been on the end of so many ugly losses in recent history that there’s no such thing as an ugly win right now.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO