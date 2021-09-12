Savannah Ritter, Chance Dutton reign over homecoming court

Selected as queen and king of the 2021 Sandy Valley Homecoming Court are Savannah Ritter and Chance Dutton. Ritter is the daughter of Herbert Ritter. She is a member of the marching band (trombone), the concert band (clarinet), and the jazz band (bari sax). She has received the Outstanding Musician Award for concert band the past three years and is a member of the Spanish Club. Ritter has earned her academic letter the past three years and is planning to again this year while taking four AP classes. She was a 2021 Girls State delegate. She enjoys taking naps with her dog, Chuck, and singing to One Direction with her sister, Josie, and best friends Ashley and Gracie. On the weekends she is constantly hanging out with her second mom, April, and her best friend, Tatum.