Being Tall Sucks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI looked up some quotes for this piece on being tall. Sigourney Weaver once said, “Being tall has a major impact in general. It takes some courage to be as big as you are — to live up to it and not be intimidated by the graceful tiny people.” There’s something quite dignified and comforting about this idea to me, a person who is 6’7”: that being tall is a matter of bravery and not obnoxiousness. Now, all respect to Ms. Weaver, she’s 5’ 10” and half, a tall woman to be sure, but not quite Tall Girl, bullied-in-high-school-but-in-a-cute-Netflix-way tall (6’1” and a half). The three inches make a difference. There is an upper limit, a ceiling if you must, where height goes from being noticeable to being distracting, both for yourself and for everyone around you. It becomes a part of your personality, whether you like it or not, because that’s what people want from you.

