Twenty years later and not a day goes by that I don’t think about that day. I was a fire engineer working at Fire Station 2 on the east side of town at the time. From midnight on, we had a hectically busy shift. Firefighter Tim Ortiz came quickly into the dormitory stating that I had to wake up and rush to witness what was taking place in New York. Exhausted and half asleep, I jumped out of bed, scrambled to the squad room to watch as the events of that tragic morning unfolded. As a crew, we stood there motionless, speechless and with an overwhelming awareness of our helplessness while viewing our public safety family in New York sacrificing their lives for the community they served.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO