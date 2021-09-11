Chevrolet unveils next-generation 2022 Silverado pickup

Chevrolet has revealed the 2022 Silverado pickup truck, with significantly updated features, including Super Cruise driver assistance technology. Also new for 2022 is the first-ever Silverado ZR2, Chevy's new flagship off-road truck with a factory-installed lift kit. The ZR2 package includes Chevy's 6.2-liter V-8 engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The driveline and suspension features include front and rear electronically locking differentials and Multimatic DSSV shocks. Skid plates and large off-road tires are also included.

Technology is critical in today's market, and the new Silverado includes an available 13.4-inch-diagonal touchscreen. The large interface is standard on LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country. This system provides immediate access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play right on the infotainment screen. This new experience works with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Super Cruise Driver Assistance

The available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology with trailering is available on the top High Country trim only. The 2022 Silverado will be the first Chevy pickup offered with Super Cruise, the industry's first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads. It is available on Silverado High Country and can be used on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.

Super Cruise can be used when trailering with the Silverado, with specific calibrations designed to account for the additional drag and increased braking distance that comes with trailering. When not trailering, Lane Change on Demand and Automatic Lane Change are also available with Super Cruise.

In addition to Super Cruise, the 2022 Silverado also offers other driver-assistance features with trailering in mind, including Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, which accounts for the length of the trailer when changing lanes, and enhancements to Adaptive Cruise Control to enable use while trailering.

Wide Selection of Engines

The Silverado's propulsion lineup is strengthened and streamlined for the new 2022 models, starting with significant enhancements to the turbocharged 2.7-liter engine. This engine leads its class with more torque and has a maximum trailering rating of 9,600 pounds in a two-wheel drive configuration.

The other engine that sees improvements is the popular 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel. Chassis changes now allow inclusion of the max tow package, so the Duramax now has a max tow rating of 13,300 pounds in a two-wheel drive configuration.

Both of these engines are part of a propulsion lineup that includes the proven 5.3-liter V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and the 6.2-liter V8 — the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the segment. All V8 engines and the Duramax are paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission for retail customers.

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado arrives at dealerships in spring 2022.