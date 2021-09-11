CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sad Notes from New Orleans Music World in Ida's Aftermath As COVID-19 Hits Home

 7 days ago

Posted courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~. Dallas, Texas-Amid the winds, rains, and all the weather-related despair, the everyday occurrences of life continue and among them is having to say a long goodbye to loved ones. Damon Batiste of NOLA's Royal Family of Music, the Batistes and founder of NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection), shared the news of the loss of his business partner Tommy Peters and fellow musician Bennie Pete, like Batiste, also a New Orleans cultural ambassador.

