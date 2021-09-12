Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (9/12/21)

Saturday was a pleasant, sunny, and seasonable day. High temperatures reached the mid to high 70’s with mostly sunny skies. Into the evening and overnight clouds will increase ahead of fronts moving through. The overnight low will be around 60. Early Sunday morning around 3 to 4 AM is when showers are expected to move through. This is associated with the first of a few fronts that will be moving through in the next few days. The chance of showers with the front remains for the morning and ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move through in the afternoon to early evening and will have showers and storms associated with it. The high temperature on Sunday is expected to be in the mid-70’s.

