CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Jase McClellan on Three-Touchdown Performance: "I was just doing what a teammate does"

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In Alabama football's 48-14 defeat of Mercer on Saturday afternoon, few Crimson Tide players were as prevalent in the game as sophomore running back Jase McClellan.

On the game, McClellan rushed four times for 13 yards and a touchdown. However, he also made one reception for 21 yards — another touchdown — on top of recovering a blocked punt and returning the ball 33 yards for a third touchdown.

He might not have led the team in rushes or receptions, but he tied quarterback Bryce Young for the most touchdowns on the team with three.

"I was just doing what a teammate does in making plays for my team," McClellan said. "Just doing what the coaches expect from me and just playing my role."

Alongside McClellan, the rest of the Alabama running back stable also saw successful days. Redshirt-senior Brian Robinson Jr. rushed the ball 10 times for 70 yards and a touchdown. Off the bench, redshirt-sophomore Trey Sanders carried the ball seven times for 33 yards.

Even sophomore Roydell Williams joined the fray against the Bears, rushing four times for 11 yards. With a total of 158 rushing yards on the game, and two rushing touchdowns, the day was quite successful.

However, McClellan was not completely pleased with his offense's performance despite the group putting up 424 total yards against Mercer.

"As a whole perspective, we got to get better at some things," McClellan said. "We've got to clean up some things and just got to focus."

On the passing side of the Crimson Tide offense, Young had another solid week. In total, the sophomore completed 19-of-27 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed twice for one total yard.

In the receiving game, Alabama utilized a total of six wide receivers and two running backs to make catches. Freshman JoJo Earle led all receivers in both receptions and receiving yards with seven and 85, respectively.

"We're trying to get JoJo experience," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We think he's an explosive player. He played some last week with a couple of shorter passes and we're working him as a punt returner — trying to get him to gain confidence.

"Slade [Bolden] is very incredible back there but JoJo can be very explosive."

Junior Jameson Williams along with McClellan and redshirt-junior Bolden finished the game with a receiving touchdown each. In total, the Alabama receivers accounted for 266 receiving yards.

"Offensively, we had to play a lot of players," Saban said. "Obviously the experience will help them as well."

Gallery: Jase McClellan Highlights vs Mercer

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQm3k_0btRlLxY00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
CNN

Milley's reasonable actions raise a serious question

(CNN) — In the last few months of Donald Trump's presidency, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley made two phone calls to reassure his Chinese counterpart that the US was stable and not considering a military strike against China, according to a new book by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roydell Williams
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
991
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy