Highlights: Notre Dame Survives Upset Bid From Toledo, Hangs On for 32-29 Win
Playing on a short week after sustaining multiple injuries, Notre Dame looked like a banged-up team playing on a short week. The Irish offense couldn’t sustain the success they had Sunday night against Florida State, but was able to rally for a late 4th quarter touchdown to secure the victory. Notre Dame suffered some more injuries in the win, but at the end, they held on for the win to improve to 2-0 on the season,.www.uhnd.com
