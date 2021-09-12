CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry Impresses in First Alabama Start

By Edwin Stanton
 5 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kool-Aid McKinstry didn’t waste his opportunity when it came Saturday.

The true freshman defensive back earned his first start in the Alabama home opener against Mercer. After his effort in the Crimson Tide’s 48-14 thrashing of the Bears, McKinstry just might keep that starting job.

McKinstry, a Birmingham native, got his first career interception in the first quarter, and was solid in coverage most of the day.

“I think he did a good job,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “He knew the game plan and prepared well and played well in the game.”

Several times McKinstry was left by himself in man-to-man coverage, and he came through every time.

Except once.

McKinstry got beat on a play early in the fourth quarter and wide-open Mercer receiver Ty James caught an easy 22-yard touchdown pass.

“I’m not sure if he should have been in the back of the inside half or followed his guy over,” Saban said. “We busted on the back end of that one and busted on the other long touchdown they threw, too.”

His first interception came with 4:48 left in the first quarter. A Mercer pass was tipped by linebacker Drew Sanders, also making his first start. McKinstry quickly settled under the ball and caught it before it hit the turf.

He almost got pick No. 2 in the second quarter when he reached in front of a Mercer receiver on a long pass by Fred Payton. The pass went incomplete.

McKinstry made a big first impression when he arrived on campus in January. He went through spring drills and showcased his talent in the A-Day Game with an interception, a fumble recovery and made a key pass breakup late in the game.

He was the backup to Josh Jobe last week in the season opener against Miami, but didn’t see significant action. Jobe and Jaylyn Armour-Davis did not see action Saturday due to injury.

McKinstry wasn’t the only Crimson Tide newcomer to step up big on Saturday. True freshman JoJo Earle snagged seven receptions for a team-leading 85 yards, and freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe saw action in the fourth quarter with seven rushing attempts for 33 yards.

Unlike McKinstry, Earle arrived on campus in August. But just like McKinstry, Earle made an immediate impression.

Earle, from Aledo, Texas, worked his way into the rotation in first quarter and was the top target for quarterback Bryce Young with six catches. Earle was a big target for backup QB Paul Tyson, who hit Earle for a 39-yard reception on his first attempt in the third quarter.

Nick Saban has hyped Earle’s punt return abilities for most of the fall and fans finally got to see the speedster in action. He didn’t disappoint.

Earle returned two punts for 45 yards, including one that went for 29 yards and was one juke away from a touchdown.

“We are trying to get JoJo some experience,” Saban said. “We think he’s an explosive player. We’ve been working him as a punt returner, trying to get him to gain confidence.”

Earle finished with 130 all-purpose yards.

Nick Saban Provides Another Promising Update on Will Anderson Jr.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban had positive news about Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on Monday and the news was even more encouraging during Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference for Anderson's availability against Florida this weekend. After exiting the Mercer game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Soccer Turns the Page, and Turns to SEC Play

Alabama soccer travels tomorrow to kick off its SEC schedule to Ole Miss that evening in Oxford, and the team's collective eyes are fixed to a trend in need of reversing. Through eight games, the Crimson Tide has four wins and four losses, including a three-game losing streak snapped a few days ago to in-state UAB.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Baseball Releases 2022 SEC Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball released its 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The schedule announcement came via a release issued by the program. At home, the Crimson Tide will face Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Arkansas with times and TV listings to be announced. On the road,...
ALABAMA STATE
Crimson Corner: Yes, Nick Saban is Still Human

For those of you wondering, no. Alabama football coach Nick Saban is not a robot. It could seem likely at times with his great attention to detail, dry wit and serious manner. Heck, his android-like precision when assessing opposing offenses and defenses would make any robotics engineer question for a moment Saban's humanity. Subscribe for full article.
NFL
Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Florida Linebacker Ventrell Miller

The last time Alabama faced Florida, middle linebacker Ventrell Miller had a busy game, but not the most productive one. Six tackles in the SEC Championship Game is nothing to scoff at under any circumstance. But the middle linebacker was tied for sixth in team tackling as the Crimson Tide chewed out 605 total yards in 52-46 shootout. Subscribe for full article.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Re-Ups Intensity Heading Into Florida Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After reviewing the film from the Mercer game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said that when the team played well, it's because they were playing with discipline. However, that disciplined play was not consistent enough throughout the game. "When we played with good discipline, we had really good...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Football Coaches Name Six Players of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide coaching staff named its six players of the week for Alabama after its week two win against Mercer. On offense, offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver JoJo Earle are the players of the week. Earle, a true freshman, led all Alabama wide receivers with seven receptions and 85 yards. And the junior left tackle, Neal, graded highest of all Crimson Tide linemen on Saturday.
ALABAMA STATE
2022 Center Ernest Udeh Jr. Talks Alabama Interest and Decision Timeline

2022 center Ernest Udeh Jr. released his Top 10 list of finalists August 16, and since then has been visited by various college basketball programs. Alabama, as one of the ten options he listed, visited with Udeh Jr. in Orlando, Florida, where he attends Dr. Phillips High, and the Crimson Tide coaching staff has remained in steady contact before and since dating back to the summer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
