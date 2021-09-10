Chargers Insider Has New Update On Running Back Austin Ekeler

The Chargers are optimistic that Ekeler's hamstring injury won't prevent him from playing in Sunday's season opener at Washington, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Ekeler made a surprise appearance on the Chargers' first official injury report of 2021, as the hamstring injury resulted in him working out on the side with triners at Wednesday's practice rather than taking part in team drills. Based on Kyed's report, the Chargers' decision to hold Ekeler out of practice may have been precautionary to some degree, though the fact that the running back missed six games in 2020 due to the same injury isn't the most encouraging sign. Ultimately, the extent of Ekeler's activity in the Chargers' remaining two practices of the week Thursday and Friday and how he looks in those sessions will determine whether he carries a designation into Sunday's game.

9 DAYS AGO