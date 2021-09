BALTIMORE—In an utterly forgettable season, centerfielder Cedric Mullins gave Oriole fans something to remember. And admire. With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the second inning against the New York Yankees, Gary Sánchez hit a long drive to center field. Mullins ran to the fence, timed his jump, turned his back to the field and snatched the ball — his left shoulder parallel with the top of the wall, and his right arm and glove well above it.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO